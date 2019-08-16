JD.com JV in talks to raise $500 mln in U.S. IPO - The Information

Reuters





Aug 16 (Reuters) - China's e-commerce company JD.com is in talks with bankers to list shares of its online grocery and delivery joint venture in the United States in May and is seeking to raise $500 million, The Information reported on Friday.

The joint venture, Dada-JD Daojia, last year raised $500 million from Walmart Inc and JD.

The talks are still in early stages, and the amount the company hopes to raise as well as the timing of the stock market offering could change, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter

JD reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, boosted by stronger sales in its online retail business.