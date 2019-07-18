JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $30.58, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect JD to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 80%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.72 billion, up 17.52% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $81.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +100% and +17.26%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, JD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.17.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.