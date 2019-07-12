JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $31.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.87% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.

JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect JD to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 80%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.88 billion, up 18.39% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $81.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +100% and +17.26%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, JD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.01.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

