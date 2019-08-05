JD.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JD

In trading on Monday, shares of JD.com, Inc. (Symbol: JD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.23, changing hands as low as $25.77 per share. JD.com, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JD's low point in its 52 week range is $19.21 per share, with $36.80 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.07.
