Quantcast

J.C. Penney quarterly same-store sales fall short of expectations

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 15 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a steeper-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable-store sales on Thursday, as the struggling department store operator stopped selling appliances and furniture in its stores.

The Plano, Texas-based company said sales at stores open for at least 12 months fell 9% in the second quarter ended Aug 3. Excluding the impact of the businesses it exited, comparable sales decreased 6%.

Analysts on average were estimating a drop of 5.15%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, the company's net loss narrowed to $48 million, or 15 cents per share, from $101 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: JCP


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar