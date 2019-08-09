J.C. Flowers' Japan sale marks timely end of era

Shutterstock photo





By Alec Macfarlane

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - J.C. Flowers' sale of shares in Shinsei Bank marks a well-timed end of an era. The U.S. firm, once dubbed "hagetaka", or vulture, by local press for its involvement in the deal, is exiting most of its position in the Japanese lender through a secondary share sale after nearly two decades. As the outlook for local lenders darkens under economic clouds, cashing out of what overall has been one of the most profitable buyouts ever makes sense. Foreign funds owe Flowers for giving them a better reputation in Japan.

But Flowers spearheaded a revival of Shinsei, cleaning up its balance sheet and floating it in Tokyo in 2004. His consortium, which invested 121 billion yen ($1 billion) in the bank, sold two-thirds of it for over 500 billion yen through the listing. Carlyle's David Rubenstein praised it at the time as the most successful leveraged buyout in history.

Flowers' second punt on Shinsei, a $1.8 billion investment made in 2007, did less well: Shares have fallen 60% since, battered by the global financial crisis and a questionable $5.4 billion purchase of consumer finance company Lake. Refinitiv data shows Shinsei's total returns have underperformed the Topix Bank index since it listed. But Shinsei's rise from the ashes nevertheless improved the image of foreign funds in Japan. Today, private equity peers like Bain and KKR frequently ink multi-billion dollar deals in the country without being slandered as scavengers.

Flowers and his firm may not do so well from this transaction. Prior to the announcement, the stake was worth around $670 million, but the news fuelled speculation that he has given up trying to turn things around. Shares fell over 10% in reaction. That suggests investors are sad to see this vulture go.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- J.C. Flowers & Co is selling most of its stake in Shinsei Bank, the Japanese lender said in a statement on Aug. 8.

- Funds affiliated with the U.S. private equity firm, along with founder J. Christopher Flowers and Managing Director Thierry Porté, are selling 43.5 million Shinsei shares through a secondary offering.

- The sale will reduce the group's holding from 21.4% to 3.8% of outstanding shares, including treasury stock.

- Flowers has also expressed his intention to resign from bank's board following the sale.

- Shares in Shinsei fell as much as 10.8% to 1,452 yen in early morning trading in Tokyo on Aug. 9.

Announcement