JBS considers acquisitions in geographies where it already operates

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gilberto Tomazoni, Chief Executive Officer of meat-packer JBS SA , said the Brazilian firm will consider acquisitions in geographies where it already operates to make the most of opportunities after an outbreak of African swine fever in Asia.

In a conference call to comment on second quarter results on Thursday, Tomazoni cited the recent acquisition of a pork processor in Brazil as a good example of a purchase that has synergies with existing business, in this case its Seara food processing operation in Southern Brazil.

