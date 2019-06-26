JBGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.13, changing hands as low as $38.75 per share. JBG SMITH Properties shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JBGS's low point in its 52 week range is $33.30 per share, with $43.21 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.86.
