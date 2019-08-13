J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.53, changing hands as high as $102.20 per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JBHT's low point in its 52 week range is $83.64 per share, with $127.93 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $101.04.
