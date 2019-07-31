J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JBHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JBHT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $102.64, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBHT was $102.64, representing a -19.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.93 and a 22.72% increase over the 52 week low of $83.64.

JBHT is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ( ZTO ). JBHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.32. Zacks Investment Research reports JBHT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.56%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JBHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JBHT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JBHT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( IYT )

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF ( XTN )

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund ( QQXT )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio ( RGI )

Inspire Global Hope ETF ( BLES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QQXT with an increase of 8.86% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of JBHT at 5.76%.