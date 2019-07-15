J.B. Hunt Transport Earnings: JBHT Stock Soars as Profit Tops Guidance

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

J.B Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT ) announced its quarterly earnings figures today, which likely made investors happy as the business brought in a profit that surpassed what analysts predicted in the Wall Street guidance, playing a role in lifting JBHT stock more than 6% after hours today.

The trucking and transportation services business - based out of Lowell, Ar. in the northwest part of the state - unveiled net income of $133.6 million during the second quarter of the brand's fiscal year. This amounted to $1.23 per share in profit, or $1.37 per share when adjusting for non-recurring costs.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share. J.B. Hunt added that it amassed net sales of $2.26 billion for the quarter, which was below what analysts predicted.

Five analysts polled by Zacks called for revenue of $2.28 billion.

JBHT stock is up about 6.4% after the bell on Monday following the company's quarterly earnings results. Shares had been sliding about 0.4% during regular trading hours, but this is an insignificant figure since J.B. Hunt's figures for the period had yet to be unveiled.

The stock has declined about 24% over the course of the last 12 months, with shares now selling at $92.58 per share, although this amount is only the Monday closing price.

