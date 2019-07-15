Quantcast

J.B. Hunt Transport Earnings: JBHT Stock Soars as Profit Tops Guidance

By Karl Utermohlen,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

J.B Hunt  (NASDAQ: JBHT ) announced its quarterly earnings figures today, which likely made investors happy as the business brought in a profit that surpassed what analysts predicted in the Wall Street guidance, playing a role in lifting JBHT stock more than 6% after hours today.

J.B. Hunt Transport Earnings Source: Shutterstock

The trucking and transportation services business - based out of Lowell, Ar. in the northwest part of the state - unveiled net income of $133.6 million during the second quarter of the brand's fiscal year. This amounted to $1.23 per share in profit, or $1.37 per share when adjusting for non-recurring costs.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share. J.B. Hunt added that it amassed net sales of $2.26 billion for the quarter, which was below what analysts predicted.

Five analysts polled by Zacks called for revenue of $2.28 billion.

JBHT stock is up about 6.4% after the bell on Monday following the company's quarterly earnings results. Shares had been sliding about 0.4% during regular trading hours, but this is an insignificant figure since J.B. Hunt's figures for the period had yet to be unveiled.

The stock has declined about 24% over the course of the last 12 months, with shares now selling at $92.58 per share, although this amount is only the Monday closing price.

More From InvestorPlace

Compare Brokers

The post J.B. Hunt Transport Earnings: JBHT Stock Soars as Profit Tops Guidance appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: JBHT


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar