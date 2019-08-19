JAZZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Symbol: JAZZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $135.57, changing hands as high as $137.88 per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JAZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JAZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $115.36 per share, with $176.725 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $137.83.
