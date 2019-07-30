By Brett Owens

Will interest rates really get the chop everyone thinks they will as 2019 rolls into the home stretch?

The smart money certainly thinks it knows. Beyond tomorrowaEURtms rate cut (which the pros see as all but in the can), futures traders predict two more chopsaEUR"in September and December:

But hereaEURtms something no one will tell you: not a single person outside of Jerome Powell has any clue what the Fed will do next.

Not futures traders. Not your adviser. Certainly not the talking heads on CNBC.

ThataEURtms why weaEURtmre going to dive into three aEURoeforeveraEUR stocks that beat the market no matter what rates do. More on those shortly.

And if you sit on them for the long haulaEUR"IaEURtmm talking decades hereaEUR"you can almost certainly count on outperforming the market.

Before I name names, IaEURtmll tell you that all three of these companies are real estate investment trusts (REITs) , dividend-paying aEURoelandlordsaEUR that crush the market no matter what rates are doing.

ThataEURtms rightaEUR"and I can prove it in one chart:

Rates Up, Rates DownaEUR"REITs DonaEURtmt Care



YouaEURtmre looking at the 301% gain from the benchmark Vanguard Real Estate ETF ( VNQ )aEUR" the blue line aboveaEUR"over the last 10 years. This is a critical timeframe, because rates were effectively at zero for more than half that time, from July 2009 to December 2015.

Then the Fed hiked rates nine times between December 2015 and December 2018.

In other words, itaEURtms the perfect rates-up, rates-down aEURoeproving groundaEUR!

VNQ didnaEURtmt notice. It kept marching higher, leading the S&P 500, in orange above, almost the entire time.

The reason for that is simple: even though rates do affect our REIT landlordsaEURtm borrowing costs, thataEURtms just one part of the REIT story. More important is that the rent checks come in on timeaEUR"and grow.

ThataEURtms exactly whataEURtms happened in the last decade, and these cash-rich stocks have been steadily filling investorsaEURtm pockets with gains and outsized dividends as a result.

55 Years of Crushing the Market

In fact, forget about the last decade.

LetaEURtms talk about how REITs have done over the very long haul (55 years, to be exact), through booms and bustsaEUR"and rising and falling rates.

The answer comes from a 2017 a study that looked at various investments from 1960 through 2015. Called aEURoeHistorical Returns of the Market Portfolio,aEUR this research came to one simple conclusion:

REITs have consistently clobbered other stocks. And bonds, too.

REITs delivered a compound annual return of 6.43% per year (adjusted for inflation), way ahead of stocks (5.45%), non-government bonds (3.5%) and government bonds (3.06%).

REITs: The Best Market Bet for 55 Years



Source: aEURoeHistorical Returns of the Market PortfolioaEUR

So which REITs can we look to for even stronger outperformance in the next 55 years? One thing we wonaEURtmt do is consider the aEURoelazyaEUR choice, VNQ.

We can do way better.

Yesterday, my colleague Michael Foster rolled out two REIT-focused closed-end funds (CEFs) yielding 6.8%+ now (you can get the full story, including the names and tickers on these cash machines right here ).

Both funds are great candidates for buying now and holding for the next one, two or even five decades.

But if youaEURtmre more of a DIY investor, IaEURtmve got you covered there, too. Here are three individual REITs I see as more than worthy of your attention if youaEURtmre on the hunt for stocks to buy and tuck away till 2029, 2039aEUR"heck even 2074.

aEURoeForeveraEUR REIT No. 1: National Health Investors ( NHI )A

NHI invests in seniorsaEURtm housing, medical centers and skilled-nursing facilitiesaEUR"all of which are lined up for decades of growing profits, with 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every day.

The REIT drops cash into these properties and consistently nails down strong returns on its money. One way it does this is through sale-and-leaseback deals (where operators sell their facilities to NHI for an immediate cash hit, then lease them back, giving the REITaEUR"and usaEUR"a steady long-term income stream).

The maestro conducting these deals is CEO Eric Mendelsohn, a medical-real-estate vet with 20 yearsaEURtm experience. His record speaks for itself: NHI has delivered a total return far bigger than that of the average REIT since he took over in October 2015:

NHI Delivers Under New CEO



A big part of that gain has been driven by NHIaEURtms dividend (current yield: 5.3%), which Mendelsohn and Co. have kept nicely rolling higher:

Dividend Gains Since Leadership Change



NHI has plenty of room to keep the payout growing: its dividend is 83% of the midpoint of projected 2019 funds from operations (FFO, the best measure of REIT profitability). ThataEURtms more than manageable for NHI, which gets predictable interest and lease income from its always-in-demand tenants and borrowers.

The kicker? NHI is a bargain, trading at 15.6-times the midpoint of projected 2019 FFO, setting us up for even more gains.

aEURoeForeveraEUR REIT No. 2: Crown Castle International ( CCI )

When looking for REITs that will gain no matter what the Fed does, it pays to key in on megatrends that will reshape society forever.

You can see that in NHIaEURtms tie to our aging population. You can also see it in Crown Castle International ( CCI ), which owns 40,000 cell towers and 70,000 route miles of fiber optic cable.

Name a tech trend and CCIaEURtms there to play it:

Surging use of streaming video? Check.

Connected cars? Check.

Smart homes? Check.

Artificial intelligence? Check.

No wonder management just upped the REITaEURtms 2019 FFO forecast to $5.94 a share, up 8% from 2018aEURtms total. That huge growth is why investors are willing to pay 21.6 times forecast FFO for CCI.

That valuation might sound high, but itaEURtms par for the course for this innovator, which usually trades at multiples that high. If youaEURtmd let that put you off a year ago, youaEURtmd have missed out on a 23% total return, nearly three times that of the S&P 500.

First-Level Fear Costs Investors Big



CCI yields 3.5% now, and management isnaEURtmt afraid to pull the trigger on a nice dividend hike.

And with the payout even better covered than that of NHIaEUR"at 76% of forecast 2019 FFOaEUR"theyaEURtmve got more than enough room to do so, just like theyaEURtmve done since CCI started paying dividends in 2014:

CCIaEURtms Dividend Triples in 5 Years



With another dividend hike likely this October, the time to jump on this aEURoemegatrendaEUR tech REIT is now.

aEURoeForeveraEUR REIT No. 3: Duke Realty ( DRE )

LetaEURtms round out our three-stock REIT portfolio with Duke, which has smashed the S&P, in orange below, and the REIT benchmark, in red, over the last 10 years.

Rates Rise, Rates FallaEUR"Duke Surges Anyway



The company is a warehouse operator with 156 million square feet of space across the US. ItaEURtms a aEURoeprimeaEUR recipient of another unstoppable trend: the continued surge of online shopping.

In the first quarter, DukeaEURtms warehouses were as full as they could reasonably be, at 98.4% occupancy. Core FFO soared 10% as management deftly renewed leases and signed deals with new tenants at higher rates.

The stock yields 2.6% now, but the key thing to look at here are the two monstrous special payouts Duke dropped in November 2017 and October 2015, which you can see in the following chart. You can also see that DukeaEURtms stock price popped after each one:

Special Dividends Cause Shares to Spike



Those special dividends are about two years apart, so you can likely tell what IaEURtmm going to say next: 2019 falls two years after DukeaEURtms last aEURoespecialaEURaEUR"raising the odds of another October surprise, triggering a nice income (and share price) gain in the process.

But the calendar isnaEURtmt the only reason to think so: another is the aforementioned surge in FFO.

Another hint? The wide margin by which Duke has covered its aEURoeregularaEUR dividend: the payout is just 61% of the midpoint of managementaEURtms forecast 2019 FFO, giving the company lots of room to share its extra cash with us.

2MoreaEURoeForeveraEUR REITs That Will Shock You (Massive Yields Up to 8.9%)A

These 3 REITs are solid buys nowaEUR"and with interest rates (and their borrowing costs) set to fall, theyaEURtmre lined up for some nice extra profits.

You could easily buy all three now and tuck them away forever.

ThereaEURtms just one problem: the highest yielder, NHI, pays a 5.3% dividend. ThataEURtms not bad, but if youaEURtmre like me, you want more of your return in cash.

ThataEURtms where the 2 other REITs I have for you today come in. Take a look:

