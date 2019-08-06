Quantcast

Japan's Unizo to reject H.I.S. offer, raises spectre of hostile bid

By Reuters

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings Co said on Tuesday it would reject a bid by H.I.S. Co to raise its stake, adding that the offer lacked synergy and was priced low, setting the stage for a potential rare hostile bid in Japan.

Japanese travel agency H.I.S. already owns a 4.79% stake in Unizo, and launched a tender offer last month to raise its holding to as much as 45%.

However, the process has turned complicated after the hotel operator's rejection and disclosure on Tuesday that U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management had taken a 5.51% stake in Unizo, overtaking H.I.S. as the top shareholder.

Shares in Unizo have surged more than 80% since July 9, a day prior to the bid announcement. The offer price of 3,100 yen represented a 15% discount from Tuesday's closing price.

Elliot's stakeholder presence may complicate the bid process. The U.S. fund is known for buying stakes in companies that are in the middle of a takeover or an acquisition process, forcing better terms for shareholders.





