TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat Yoshiki Takeuchi said on Monday he was watching exchange-rate moves with a sense of urgency, Jiji news agency reported.

He also said it was important for currency rates to move stably, according to Jiji.

The comments came after the yen rose to a seven-month high, as concerns over a sharp escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war boosted investors' appetite for safe-haven assets such as the Japanese currency.