Japan's Tohoku Electric seeks second LNG cargo as country swelters

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Japanese utility Tohoku Electric Power is seeking its second liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo in a month as parts of the country swelters through a deadly heatwave, while buyers tap the spot market amid higher prices for term cargoes.

Traders said higher-than-usual temperatures in the North Asian country were stoking demand for power generation and pulling down gas inventory.

Tohoku sought a cargo for September-delivery in a tender that closes on Aug. 16, two industry sources said. It had earlier sought a cargo for delivery over late-August to September.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

"(Japanese utilities) should be drawing down inventory given that it has been so hot," a Singapore-based trader said.

Soaring temperatures have killed at least 57 people across Japan since late July. The Japan Meteorological Agency is forecasting temperatures as high as 37 degrees Celsius over the weekend and into next week. Temperatures in some parts of Japan touched above 40 degrees Celsius this month.

Japanese utilities are also looking to buy more LNG on the spot market, where prices are hovering near multi-year lows and are at about half the average contract import price for buyers in Japan, the world's biggest importer of the fuel for power generation and industrial use.

With new projects starting up in the United States later this year, overall spot supply is expected to be more than enough to meet any surge in demand, traders said.