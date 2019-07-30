Japan's SMFG says first-quarter net profit fell 5% as retail business struggles

Shutterstock photo





By Takashi Umekawa

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) on Tuesday reported a 5% decline in first-quarter net profit, saying its retail business was hit by adverse market conditions.

Profit reached 215.7 billion yen ($1.99 billion) for the three months through June, versus 227 billion yen in the same period a year earlier, Japan's second-largest lender by assets said in a stock exchange filing.

At its core bank unit, the domestic loan-to-deposit spread - the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits - fell to 0.92% from 0.95% a year prior.

Boosting its bottom line, however, SMFG said it gained 30.9 billion yen from the sale of equity holdings.

SMFG has long been the leanest among Japan's three megabanks in terms of expenses as a portion of revenue. It said its expense ratio was 63.4% in the first quarter, up about four percentage points from 59.6% a year earlier.

($1 = 108.6100 yen)