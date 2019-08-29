Japan's Peach Aviation to cut three South Korean routes

Reuters





TOKYO - Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japanese low-cost carrier Peach Aviation is set to cancel three routes between Japan and South Korea, one temporarily, a company spokesman said on Friday, as a dispute between the two Asian neighbours deepens.

The budget arm of ANA Holdings Inc will cancel its route from Sapporo to Seoul's Incheon from Oct. 28 and flights between Osaka and Busan from Jan. 7, 2020.

It will pause flights between Naha in Okinawa and Incheon from Jan. 7 to Feb. 22, 2020, the spokesman said, blaming a weaker Korean currency and economy.

Seoul dropped Japan from its favoured trading list and last week ended an intelligence-sharing pact and a Japanese decision to remove Seoul's fast-track export status took effect on Wednesday.

The number of South Korean tourists visiting Japan fell 7.6% in July, Japanese government data showed last week.

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , Asiana Airlines Inc and Korean budget carriers have also announced recent cuts to capacity on South Korea-Japan routes due to weaker demand.