Japan's Olympus to buy back 5% stake from Sony

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japanese endoscope maker Olympus Corp said on Thursday it will buy back 68.9 million shares, or a 5.03% stake, from Sony Corp .

Sony bought 11.5% of Olympus in 2012, in a much-needed cash injection for the latter after an accounting scandal sent Olympus' share price plummeting. Sony later halved its stake to finance its own restructuring.

