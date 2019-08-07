Japan's Nikkei slips on stronger yen, currency war jitters

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei ends down 0.33%, Topix inches up 0.05%

* Exporters weighed by strong yen

* US-China currency war also a worry

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell on Wednesday asa stronger yen and fears of a global currency war promptedinvestors to sell riskier assets, though some upbeat corporateresults and Wall Street's bounce helped curb losses.

The Nikkei stock average .N225 ended the day down 0.33% at20,516.56 points.

"Gains by the yen and lingering concerns towards theU.S.-China trade and currency war weighed on the market. Theyuan is still above the 7 per dollar and how currency issues panout is a key concern," said Chihiro Ohta, equity general managerat SMBC Nikko Securities.

"That said, sellers are not entirely dominant as there weresome solid corporate earnings as well."

Companies reliant on exports slipped as the yen JPY= remained strong against the dollar, staying close to aseven-month high scaled the previous day. The yen is typicallyseen as a safe-haven during times of market turmoil, and hasfirmed in recent sessions as the Sino-U.S. trade war suddenlyescalated.

Honda Motor Co7267.T lost 0.9%, Mitsubishi Electric Corp6503.T shed 1.3% and TDK Corp6762.T declined 2.2%.

Earnings reports also continued to buffet trading.

Sumco Corp3436.T , a manufacturer of silicon wafers usedin semiconductors, sank 9.3% after its operating profit fell18.4% in Jan-June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB0CS8F39

Kirin Holdings Co2503.T tumbled 5% after Japan'ssecond-biggest brewer posted a net loss of 7.31 billion yen($68.8 million) in the Jan-June period. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB0NKASFK

On the winners ledger, JVC Kenwood Corp6632.T soared15.6% as the maker of car audio and visual systems reported a77.9% operating profit increase in the April-June quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1FS67WD

Renesas Electronics Corp6723.T climbed 7.8% after thesemiconductor maker's Jan-June operating losses were not aslarge as anticipated. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1VYER2J

Control equipment manufacturer Yokogawa Electric Corp6841.T added 4.9% on reporting an operating profit increase of37.5% in April-June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1WEGO8S

Fancl Corp4921.T rose 2.9% after Kirin Holdings said onTuesday that it would take a 30.3% stake in the cosmeticscompany. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2521WM

The broader Topix .TOPX inched up 0.05% to 1,499.93.Declining shares outnumbered gainers 1,060 to 1,003.

