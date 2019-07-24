Japan's Nikkei rises as Wall St hits record highs, Advantest rallies

Shutterstock photo





By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average mademodest gains on Thursday after Wall Street rose overnight torecord highs, as investors in Japan showed retraint ahead ofpolicy decisions by the European Central Bank later in the dayand the Federal Reserve next week.

The Nikkei .N225 was up 0.4% at 21,797.49 as of 0130 GMTafter touching 21,823.07, its highest since May 7.

Other technology shares were supported after their U.S.peers gained overnight and propelled the Nasdaq .IXIC and S&P500 .SPI to fresh record peaks. .N

Semiconductor product manufacturer SUMCO Corporation3436.T rose 2%, electronic component maker Rohm Co6963.T added 1.15% and Tokyo Electron8035.T advanced 1.5%.

Index heavyweight SoftBank Group9984.T was up 2.7% afterreports that the conglomerate is expected to announce a $40billion investment into its technology-focused Vision Fund. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P492

The broader Topix .TOPX was up 0.19% at 1,578.00. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net))