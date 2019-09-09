Japan's Nikkei reaches 6-week peak, rising bond yields lift financials

Shutterstock photo





By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei reached a six-weekhigh on Tuesday, with a weaker yen lifting exporters and abounce in bond yields buoying financial companies.

At 0107 GMT the Nikkei share average .N225 was up 0.42% at21,408.44 points, after touching 21,438.35, its highest sinceAug. 1.

Shares of exporting automakers rose as the yen slipped toits lowest level since early August against the dollar.

Toyota Motor Corp7203.T added 1%, Honda Motor Co7267.T climbed 1.6% and Subaru 7270.T gained 0.9%.

Nissan Motor Co7201.T advanced 3.5%, outperforming itspeers after news that company CEO Hiroto Saikawa will resign,bowing to pressure after he admitted to being improperlyoverpaid. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Z0AL

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group8306.T gained 3.5%, MizuhoFinancial Group8411.T rose 2.6% and Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialGroup 8316.T climbed 2.7% thanks to a rebound in bond yields,which are expected to reinforce banks' profitability.

Yields of major government bonds pulled back sharply fromrecent lows as risk appetite improved and lessened investordemand for safe-haven debt.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.4% to 1,557.76.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core namesin Topix were Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, followed bySoftBank Group Corp9984.T , which rose 2.7%.

The worst performers in the Topix 30 were Mitsubishi EstateCo 8802.T , which fell 1.5%, followed by Central Japan RailwayCo's 9022.T loss of 1.4%. (Editing by Kim Coghill) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com;))