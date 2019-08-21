Japan's Nikkei little changed ahead of Jackson Hole; Shiseido advances

Quantcast

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei was little changedon Wednesday, as investors held positions ahead of a key centralbankers' gathering in the United States, which could providemarkets with some near-term cues.

The Nikkei share average was up 0.02% at 20,622.01 as of0215 GMT.

Cosmetics makers and retail store operators popular withtourists rose after government data showed the number of foreignvisitors to Japan in July increased 5.6% from the previous year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H1RB

Shiseido4911.T was up 4.9%, leading the index onpercentage gains. Fellow cosmetics companies Fancl Corp4921.T climbed 2.9% and Kose Corp4922.T added 3.1%.

Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co3088.T , which operates achain of drugstores, rose 1.8% and Pan Pacific InternationalHoldings Corp7532.T , the operator of Don Quijote discountstores, added 1%.

Technology shares advanced on the back of continuingstrength in their U.S. counterparts, which have helped WallStreet's strong over the past week.

Tokyo Electron8035.T gained 1.1%, Advantest6857.T advanced 1.6% and SCREEN Holdings7735.T rose 3.4%.

There were 106 advancers on the Nikkei index against 111decliners.

The largest percentage losses in the index was CyberAgentInc 4751.T , which fell 3.1%.

The broader Topix .TOPX dipped 0.08% to 1,496.26. (Editing by Sam Holmes) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1774))





