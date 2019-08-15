Japan's Nikkei hits 9-day low as recession fears grip markets

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei sheds 1.21%, brushes 9-day low

* Strong yen hits exporters, lower yields weigh onfinancials

By Shinichi Saoshiro

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended the day down 1.21% at20,405.65. During the day, it touched 20,184.85, its lowestsince Aug. 6.

All three major U.S. indexes closed down about 3% onWednesday, with the blue-chip Dow .DJI posting its biggestone-day point drop since October, after the U.S. Treasury yieldcurve temporarily inverted for the first time in 12 years-considered a classic recession signal. .N

"Market confidence has already been deteriorating steadilydue to the ongoing U.S.-China trade conflict and the Treasuryyield curve inversion looks to have pushed sentiment over theedge," said Yoshinori Shigemi, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Shares of Japanese exporters retreated as the safe-haven yen JPY= strengthened against the dollar due to the widespreadrisk aversion.

Toyota Motor Corp7203.T fell 0.9%, Honda Motor Co7267.T dropped 1.4%, Panasonic6752.T shed 2.6% andBridgestone Corp 5108.T was down 1.1%.

Financial institutions also took a hit, as the sharp drop inbond yields was seen hurting their profitability. Mitsubishi UFJFinancial Group8306.T lost 1.1%, Mizuho Financial Group8411.T retreated 0.5% and Dai-ichi Life Holdings8750.T sank1.6%.

Energy-related shares declined as crude oil prices fell onthe back of global recession concerns. Refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co5019.T dropped 1.9% and natural gas and oil developer InpexCorp 1605.T pulled back 1.8%.

The few gaining stocks included robotics company CyberdyneInc 7779.T , which rallied 4.9% after its April-June pretaxprofit returned to the black with its medical robotic suitsfinding demand at home and abroad. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB08B6B1F

The broader Topix .TOPX was down 1.04% at 1,483.85.

Declining shares outnumbered gainers by 1,812 to 272.

All of Tokyo's 33 sub-indexes were in the red, with oil andcoal products .IPETE.T and precision machinery .IPRCS.T thebiggest losers. (Editing by Sam Holmes) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net))