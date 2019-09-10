Japan's Nikkei hits 6-wk peak, higher bond yields lift banking sector

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei up 0.35%, Topix gains 0.44%

* Exporters lifted as yen weakens to 5-wk low vs dollar

* Nissan boosted on news that company CEO will resign

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei brushed a six-weekpeak on Tuesday, with exporters lifted by a weaker yen and abounce in bond yields buoying the banking sector.

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended the day up 0.35% at21,392.10 after touching 21,438.35, its highest since Aug. 1.There were 161 advancers on the Nikkei index against 64decliners.

The index has risen for the sixth consecutive session as anebb in U.S.-China trade war concerns has lifted global equities.

"The market's rise is a continuation of its recent gains.The advance has slowed, however, with a wait-and-see moodsetting in ahead of some key monetary policy decisions," saidYoshinori Shigemi, global market strategist at JP Morgan AssetManagement.

The European Central Bank will review policy on Thursday andthe Federal Reserve begins a two-day meeting on Sept. 17,followed by the Bank of Japan on Sept. 18-19.

Shares of exporting automakers rose as the yen slipped toits lowest level since early August against the dollar.

Toyota Motor Corp7203.T added 1.3%, Honda Motor Co7267.T climbed 2.4% and Subaru 7270.T gained 2.3%.

Nissan Motor Co7201.T advanced 3.7%, outperforming itspeers after news that company CEO Hiroto Saikawa will resign,bowing to pressure after he admitted to being improperlyoverpaid. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Z0AL

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group8306.T gained 4%, MizuhoFinancial Group8411.T rose 3.3% and Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialGroup 8316.T climbed 3.4% thanks to a rebound in bond yields,which are expected to reinforce banks' profitability.

Yields of major government bonds pulled back sharply fromrecent lows as risk appetite improved and lessened investordemand for safe-haven debt.

Shares of companies with heavy exposure to China gained amidthe continuing retreat in U.S.-China trade conflict concerns.Construction machinery makers Komatsu Ltd6301.T and HitachiConstruction Machinery Co 6305.T rose 3% and 4.5%,respectively. Robot manufacturer Fanuc Corp6954.T advanced3.2%.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.44% to 1,557.99.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core namesin Topix were Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, followed byfollowed by Panasonic Corp6752.T , which rose 3.4%.

The weakest performers in the Topix 30 were Recruit HoldingsCo Ltd6098.T , which fell down 2.6%, followed by Sony Corp's6758.T loss of 2%.

The volume of shares traded on Topix was 1.21 billion yen,compared to the average of 1.11 billion in the past 30 days. (Editing by Kim Coghill) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1774))