Japan's Nikkei gains as yen retreats, tech shares tumble

* Retreat in yen helps to boost exporters

* Defensive shares favoured

* Tech shares slump in step with Apple's fall on Monday

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share averagegained on Tuesday morning as a retreat in the yen helped to liftsome exporters while Apple suppliers and other technology firmsdropped, in step with Apple.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.3% to 21,598 whilethe broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.1% to 1,579.61.

The yen slipped to 108.85 yen per dollar JPY= from around108.30 at the local stock market close on Monday, promptingbuying in exporter shares such as Honda Motor7267.T , whichrose 0.4%.

Gains were also led by defensive shares, such as foodcompanies .IFOOD.T and retailers .IRETL.T , as investorscontinued to favour sectors seen as least susceptible to globalrisks.

NH Foods2282.T rose 3.1% while Familymart Uny8028.T gained 4.0%.

Telecom firms also did well, with KDDI9433.T rising 2.0%and Softbank Corp9434.T 0.6%.

On the other hand, electronic part makers and othersemi-conductor-related firms bucked the trend, after Apple IncAAPL.O led U.S. technology shares lower on Monday after abrokerage downgrade.

Apple suppliers followed in its footsteps, with MurataManufacturing 6981.T falling 1.5% and Taiyo Yuden6976.T down 2.4% and TDK Corp6762.T off 0.9%.

Shin-etsu Chemical4063.T fell 1.6% while Keyence6861.T shed 0.7%.

The Nikkei has been stuck in a narrow range between 21,500and 21,800 so far this month as investors seek more clarity onthe Fed's policy as well as the global economic outlook.

"There are some questions over whether the Fed can reallycut rates this month after such a strong reading on payrollsdata," said Hiroshi Masushima, market analyst at MonexSecurities.

Masushima said the Nikkei was unlikely to move much untilnext month when investors have a clearer idea on the Fed'spolicy and Japanese earnings outlook.

In fact, expectations of a range-bound market are widespread.

In fact, expectations of a range-bound market are widespread.

The Nikkei volatility index .JNIV , a measure of investors'volatility expectations based on option pricing, fell to a1-1/2-year low.