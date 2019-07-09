Japan's Nikkei ekes out small gains, Topix down as techs hit

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ekedout small gains on Tuesday but the broader market fell as Applesuppliers and other technology firms dropped in step with Apple.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.14% to 21,565 whilethe broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.22% to 1,574.89, with small capshares hit the most.

Topix small .TOPXS which consists of main board sharesexcluding 500 of the biggest companies fell 0.7%, while Topix500 .TOPX500 fell 0.17%, with Topix core 30 .TOPXC of top 30firms falling just 0.05%.

Nikkei's gains stemmed from rises in a few heavyweights inthe index, including Fast Retailing9983.T and FamilyMart Uny8028.T , which rose 1.5% and 4.1% respectively.

Defensive shares, including FamilyMart, were in demand asinvestors continued to favour sectors seen as least susceptibleto global risks.

Retailers .IRETL.T rose 0.3%, with drugstore chainoperator Welcia Holdings3141.T gaining 4.3% and rival TsuruhaHoldings 3391.T 3.2%. Food companies .IFOOD.T rose 0.5% withNH Foods 2282.T up 1.9%.

Telecom firms also did well, with KDDI9433.T rising 2.3%and Softbank Corp9434.T 0.4%.

On the other hand, electronic part makers and othersemi-conductor-related firms bucked the trend, after Apple IncAAPL.O led U.S. technology shares lower on Monday following abrokerage downgrade.

Apple suppliers followed in its footsteps, with MurataManufacturing 6981.T falling 2.0% and Taiyo Yuden6976.T down 4.0% and TDK Corp6762.T off 1.5%.

Shin-etsu Chemical4063.T fell 2.1% while Keyence6861.T shed 1.4%.

The Nikkei has been stuck in a narrow range between 21,500and 21,800 this month as investors seek more clarity on the U.S.Federal Reserve's policy and as the global economic outlook.

"There are some questions over whether the Fed can reallycut rates this month after such a strong reading on payrollsdata," said Hiroshi Masushima, market analyst at MonexSecurities.

Masushima said the Nikkei was unlikely to move much untilnext month when investors have a clearer idea on the Fed'spolicy and Japanese earnings outlook. In fact, expectations of arange-bound market are wide spread.

The Nikkei volatility index .JNIV , a measure of investors'volatility expectations based on option pricing, hitting a1-1/2-year low.