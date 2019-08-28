Japan's Nikkei dips; lift from Wall St fades as economy concerns linger

Shutterstock photo





By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share averagedipped on Thursday, with an earlier bounce made on Wall Streetgains fading amid lingering concerns that trade conflicts andpolitical risks would hurt the global economy.

The Nikkei .N225 was down 0.4% at 20,397.28 as of 0127GMT.

The index rose as much as 0.2% in early trade after allthree of the major U.S. stock indexes posted gains overnight.

But the Nikkei's rise sputtered on underlying concernstowards another flare-up in the U.S.-China trade war and latestdevelopments in the Brexit saga pointing to fresh turbulence inthe financial markets ahead.

Of Tokyo's 33 subindexes, 27 were in the red. Services .ISVCS.T , sensitive to shifts in economic prospects, led thedecliners.

Staffing services company Recruit Holdings Co6098.T retreated 7.6% after it announced plans to sell approximately7.16% of its outstanding shares through a secondary offering. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25N0QQ

Suzuki Motor Corp7203.T gained 1.1% with the carmakerannouncing a capital tie-up with Toyota Motor Corp7203.T . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O1SN

Shares of Toyota, which will pay around 96 billion yen ($910.90 million) for a 4.94% stake in Suzuki, were down 0.2%.

The broader Topix .TOPX slipped 0.46% to 1,483.49.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topixnames were Takeda Pharmaceutical Co4502.T up 1.16 %, followedby SoftBank Group Corp9984.T .

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Recruit HoldingsCo.($1 = 105.3900 yen)