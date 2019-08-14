Quantcast

Japan's 'Matsukiyo' in merger talks to create drugstore giant

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


By Ritsuko Ando

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japanese drugstore giant MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings said it was starting talks to merge with rival Cocokara Fine Inc , possibly creating the country's biggest chain of discount pharmacies with nearly $10 billion in annual sales.

Cocokara Fine shares briefly jumped 9% on Wednesday after the company said it had decided to negotiate a potential merger with the bigger MatsumotoKiyoshi. It had considered a tie-up with another drugstore chain, Sugi Holdings , but chose an offer from MatsumotoKiyoshi instead, it said in a statement.

Known as "Matsukiyo", MatsumotoKiyoshi started as a mom-and-pop pharmacy in the 1930s and has grown rapidly through aggressive store openings and acquisitions. It was a pioneer in drugstores' sales of discount cosmetics, allowing consumers to more casually sample products.

It and other major drugstores have also expanded into snacks, soft drinks, and liquor, dealing a blow to the country's convenience stores and supermarkets. But drugstores, like the rest of Japan's retail industry, are now grappling with a dwindling workforce and tough price competition.

"It will not be easy to overcome business challenges on our own, and therefore it is appropriate for us to merge," Cocokara said in a statement.

"By combining with MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings ... there is a chance of creating major synergies such as improving work efficiency and developing private brand products."

A merged company will earn over 1 trillion yen ($9.4 billion) in annual sales, topping sector leaders Welcia Holdings and Tsuruha Holdings .

Shares in Cocokara Fine surged to their highest since November 2018, and were up 1.3% in mid-afternoon trade, while MatsumotoKiyoshi shares fell 2%.

Shares in Sugi, which said it would look for other potential partners, rose around 2%.

($1 = 106.2900 yen)





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar