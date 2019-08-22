Japan's July factory output likely staged modest rebound

Reuters





By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output likely staged only a modest rebound in July from the previous month's tumble, a Reuters poll showed, a sign U.S.-China trade frictions and slowing global demand will continue to weigh on the export-reliant economy.

A Reuters poll of 15 economists showed industrial output likely rose 0.3% in July from the previous month. That would follow a 3.3% drop in June, as companies feel the pinch from weakening exports mainly to Asia.

"We're also not seeing too much pent-up demand ahead of the October sales tax hike," he said.

Separate data is expected to show retail sales likely fell 0.8% in July from a year earlier, reflecting recent weakness in household sentiment.

Japan's economy grew an annualised 1.8% in April-June, but analysts expect growth to sputter this year unless global demand rebounds quickly enough to offset an expected dip in consumption after a sales tax increase in October.

A recent Reuters survey showed Japanese manufacturers turned pessimistic about business prospects for the first time in more than six years in August as the spectre of a global downturn looms large amid the bitter U.S.-China trade war.