TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japan's economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.8% in April-June to expand for the third straight quarter, government data showed on Friday.

The preliminary reading for second-quarter gross domestic product compared with a median market forecast for 0.4% growth.

It followed a revised 2.8% expansion in January-March.

