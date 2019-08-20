Japan's Docomo to resume orders of Huawei P30 Pro smartphones

Reuters





TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - NTT Docomo will resume taking orders of Huawei P30 Pro smartphones from Wednesday, the largest Japanese telco said on its website.

Docomo will join the list of other major Japanese carriers - KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp - and resume sales of new smartphones from China'sHuawei Technologies .

The Japanese company had discontinued taking orders of new Huawei handsets in May after Washington blacklisted the Chinese manufacturer, alleging that Huawei is involved in activities contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests.