Japan's Bank of Yokohama, Chiba Bank to enter comprehensive tie-up

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan'sBank of Yokohama and Chiba Bank Ltd will enter into a comprehensive tie-up to cooperate in a range of businesses, the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday, a deal that would bring two of Japan's top regional lenders close together.

The deal is the latest to highlight the plight of regional banks in the world's third-largest economy, where years of near-zero interest rates have made traditional banking barely profitable, meaning lenders have to add scale to survive.

Most regional lenders are also suffering from a dwindling population and a lack of demand in many of Japan's prefectures. However, both Yokohama and Chiba are part of the greater Tokyo area, meaning that demographics and loan demand are among the best in the country.

The heads of both lenders will hold a news conference on Wednesday, the Nikkei said.

The banks could cooperate on everything from mergers and acquisitions and development of new products, working together to share customers, it said.

Bank of Yokohama, which is part of Concordia Financial Group , is Japan's largest regional lender. Chiba Bank is the country's third-largest regional lender, the Nikkei said.