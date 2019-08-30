Japanese stocks up sharply, China-linked shares climb on trade optimism

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei gains 1.19%, up 1.4% on the week

* Fanuc, Komatsu and other China-linked shares advance

* Exporters lifted as yen weakens to one-week low vs dollar

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rallied on Fridayon signs the United States and China might resume full-scalenegotiations ahead of an approaching deadline for additionalU.S. tariffs.

Chinese commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporterson Thursday that Beijing hopes Washington can cancel the plannedtariff increase to avoid an escalation in the trade war. U.S.President Donald Trump said some discussions took place onThursday, with more talks scheduled. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

The Nikkei index .N225 ended the day up 1.19% at20,704.37, turning from a small 0.09% loss on Thursday for anoverall 1.4% gain on the week.

"It should be known that both the U.S. and Japanese marketsare thin and the gains are driven mostly by short-covering,"said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at MitsubishiUFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The Chinese commerce ministry's stance on tariffs is worthnoting but profit taking pressure will build along with furthergains."

Shares linked to China gained on the hopeful signs forU.S.-China trade talks, which have waxed and waned over the pastmonths and kept global markets on edge.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co6305.T and Komatsu Ltd6301.T rallied 2.2% and 2%, respectively.

Robot maker Fanuc Corp6954.T jumped 2.7% and electricalequipment manufacturer Yaskawa Electric Corp6506.T advanced3.8%.

Ryohin Keikaku Co7453.T , which operates the MUJI chain ofhousehold item stores with a heavy presence in China, climbed2.4%.

Exporters were supported as the yen weakened to a one-weeklow versus the dollar. Toyota Motor Corp8035.T and Panasonic6752.T gained 1% each and Tokyo Electron8035.T added 1.7%.

There were 201 advancers on the Nikkei index against 24decliners.

The broader Topix rose 1.46% to 1,511.86.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topixnames were Hitachi Ltd6501.T , which rose 3.1%, followed bySoftBank Group Corp's9984.T 2.9% rise.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were MitsubishiEstate Co 8802.T which declined 0.6% and Seven & i Holdings Co3382.T , off 0.1%.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange'smain board was 1.21 billion, compared to the average of 1.11billion yen in the past 30 days.