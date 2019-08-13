Quantcast

Japanese stocks rebound on Trump's tariff delay; Apple suppliers shine

By Reuters

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks bounced onWednesday, after Washington delayed tariffs on some Chineseimports in much-needed reprieve for markets, with chipmakingsectors and Apple-related firms enjoying the tailwind the most.

The Nikkei share average .N225 gained 0.6% to 20,584.90,recouping part of the 1.1% fall the previous day, while thebroader Topix .TOPX rose 0.5% to 1,494.23 by the midday break.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed off his Sept.1 deadline for 10% tariffs on remaining Chinese imports,delaying duties on cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods,in the hopes of blunting their impact on U.S. holiday sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

Shares of likely beneficiaries of the tariff delay soaredovernight, with Apple IncAAPL.O up 4.2% on news that itsiPhone, tablet and laptop computer products would be included inthe items list, while the Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX gained 3.0%.

Taking positive cues from this, Tokyo-listed Apple-relatedelectronic parts makers and chip-related firms jumped.

iPhone suppliers Taiyo Yuden6976.T leaped 6.3%, whileMurata Manufacturing 6981.T and TDK Corp6762.T climbed 2.9%and 4.4%, respectively.

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Screen Holdings7735.T rallied 6.3% and chipmaking equipment supplier TokyoElectron 8035.T gained 1.7%.

Other notable movers include the Nikkei heavyweight Fanuc6954.T , up 1.6%, buoyed by an unexpected big rebound inJapan's June machinery orders, in a possible sign corporateinvestment remains resilient to slowing global growth andinternational trade frictions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A0NJ (Reporting by Tomo Uetake;Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645;))





