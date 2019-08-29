Japanese stocks jump, trade optimism lifts China-linked shares

Shutterstock photo





By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rallied on Fridayon signs the United States and China might resume full-scalenegotiations ahead of an approaching deadline for additionalU.S. tariffs.

Chinese commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporterson Thursday that Beijing hopes Washington can cancel the plannedtariff increase to avoid an escalation in the trade war. U.S.President Donald Trump said some discussions took place onThursday, with more talks scheduled. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

Shares linked to China gained on the hopeful signs forU.S.-China trade talks, which have waxed and waned over the pastmonths and kept global markets on edge.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co6305.T and Komatsu Ltd6301.T rallied 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

Robot maker Fanuc Corp6954.T jumped 3%, gaining the mostamong the top 30 names in the core Topix .TOPX . Electricalequipment manufacturer Yaskawa Electric Corp6506.T advanced3.8%.

Ryohin Keikaku Co7453.T , which operates the MUJI chain ofhousehold item stores with a heavy presence in China, climbed1.6%.

There were 205 advancers on the Nikkei index against 17decliners.

The broader Topix rose 0.99% to 1,504.97.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Seven & iHoldings Co 3382.T , down 0.5%, followed by Mitsubishi EstateCo Ltd8802.T , which lost 0.3%.