Japanese stocks hit 7-month low as U.S.-China tensions rise

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei, Topix hit lowest level since early January

* U.S.-China confrontation seen hurting exporters

* Transport equipment makers hit 3-year low

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares plummeted onTuesday to their lowest since early January, spooked by thespectre of a full-blown economic war between the United Statesand China after Washington designated China a currencymanipulator.

Although the market pared more than half of its earlierlosses, helped in part as the Chinese yuan steadied, sentimentremained cautious on heightening uncertainties over the globaleconomic outlook.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 0.65% to 20,585.31,after diving 2.94% at one point and hitting its lowest sinceJan. 10. The broader Topix .TOPX lost 0.44% to 1,499.23.

"Trend-followers are boosting their short positions on theNikkei futures. The Nikkei could fall another 800 points, with19,000-19,500 increasingly seen as a target," said MasanariTakada, cross asset strategist at Nomura Securities.

A yearlong U.S.-China trade war took a sharp turn for theworse as Washington accused Beijing of manipulating its currencyafter China let the yuan drop to its lowest point in more than adecade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

Companies with exposure to global trade were badly hit asthe yen has risen, hitting a seven-month high against the dollar JPY= and 33-month high on a trade-weighted basis JPYEEXN1=J .

Toyota Motor7203.T and Softbank Group9984.T , Japan'stwo biggest firms by market cap with global presence, fell 2.4%and 2.9%, respectively.

Panasonic6752.T slumped 2.0%, having lost as much as 4.2%to hit 3-1/2-year lows while Honda Motor7267.T dipped 0.2%,hitting three-year lows.

The transport equipment maker index .ITEQP.T fell 0.8%,shedding as much as 3.3% to hit a three-year low.

Sharp falls in the market prompted buybacks in some of themost battered shares.

Steelmaker shares .ISTEL.T , one of the early victims ofU.S. President Donald Trump's trade war, hit near seven-yearlows before bouncing back 1.2% while brokerage shares .ISECU.T also rose 1.2%, erasing earlier falls to three-year lows.

Suzuki Motor7269.T ended up 0.3%, recovering from anearlier fall of more than 10%, after the automaker posteddisappointing quarterly earnings results due to a slowdown inIndia, the most important growth market for the firm. The shareshave lost about half of their value from a record peak hitalmost a year ago.

On the other hand, there were pockets of brightness in someearnings results.

Suntory Beverage & Food2587.T rose 5.1% after itsApril-June profits beat market expectations.

Subaru 7270.T spurted 8.1% higher following its briskearnings results.

Trading turnover surged to 2.637 trillion yen, more than 30%above the average over the past month.

The Nikkei volatility index .JNIV rose to 26.41, also thehighest since early January, before easing to 22.98. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827;))