Japanese stocks gain, strained S.Korea ties lift defence sector

* Nikkei climbs 0.4%, up 1.4% on the week

* Weaker yen, gains by Chinese, U.S. shares provides support

* Gains limited before Fed Chair Powell's speech

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Friday,drawing support from a weaker yen, firmer Chinese and U.S.markets, and a jump in domestic defence shares as ties withSouth Korea sour further.

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended the day 0.4% higherat 20,710.91 points. It was up 1.4% for the week.

The dollar edged higher versus the yen on Friday onexpectations a pivotal speech by Federal Reserve Chairman JeromePowell later in the day will reinforce that the U.S. centralbank has not entered into an extended rate cutting cycle.

Wall Street's main indexes eked out gains overnight,followed by an advance in Chinese stock markets on Friday.

"The yen's depreciation has underpinned the domestic equitymarket, which gained follow through support from advancingChinese stocks," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist atSumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Shares of exporters climbed in response to a weaker yen,with Tokyo Electron8035.T gaining 1%, Subaru Corp7270.T adding 1.6% and Honda Motor Co7267.T rising 0.5%.

Travel services provider H.I.S. Co9603.T advanced 3.8%after Nikkei Business reported that it plans to withdraw from afinancially taxing takeover bid for hotel operator UnizoHoldings 3258.T , which has received a higher offer from aninvestment group. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I4YT

Shares linked to the defence industry gained a day afterJapan's diplomatic row with South Korea escalated. South Koreaon Thursday opted to scrap an intelligence-sharing pact withJapan, deepening a dispute which has undercut securitycooperation over North Korea. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I2KS

Defence equipment maker Ishikawa Seisakusho Ltd6208.T rose 3.5% and Howa Machinery Ltd6203.T , which makes firearms,gained 4.3%. Defence communication equipment manufacturer TokyoKeiki Inc7721.T advanced 1.7%.

But Hanatour Japan Co6561.T , which operates holiday toursto Japan from South Korea, was down 1.6% as increasing frictionbetween Seoul and Tokyo are expected to reduce inbound tourism.

Mitsubishi Pencil Co7976.T climbed 6.8% after itannounced a buy back of up to 1.68% of its own shares throughMarch 24, 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25I015

The largest percentage gainer in the index was FamilyMartUNY Holdings Co Ltd8028.T , which was up 6.1%. The biggestpercentage loser was Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd6976.T , which declined3.4%.

There were 145 advancers on the Nikkei index against 72decliners.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.28% to 1,502.25.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange'smain board was 0.91 billion, compared to the average of 1.12billion yen in the past 30 days.

