Japanese stocks eke out gains, defensives sought

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japanese shares posted modestgains on Wednesday, led by buying in defensives such astelecommunications and consumer-linked firms, though concernsabout Sino-U.S. relations kept a lid on gains.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.15% to 20,487.22,drawing some support from higher Wall Street futures ESc1 butstill not far from seven-month lows of 20,111.76 touched earlierthis month.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.11% to 1,491.31.

Telecommunication firm NTT 9432.T jumped 2.6% while mobilecarriers KDDI9433.T and NTT Docomo9437.T gained 2.2% and1.9%, respectively. Cosmetics maker Shiseido4911.T rose 1.8%.

Topix Value .TOPXV rose 0.27% while growth shares .TOPXV dipped 0.07%. Small cap shares were hit worst, with Topix Small .TOPXS falling 0.42%.

Precision machinery sectors fared the worst, falling 0.83%.Among them, Terumo4543.T fell 1.75%.

On the main board, decliners outnumbered gainers by aboutthree to two.