Quantcast

Japanese stocks eke out gains, defensives sought

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japanese shares posted modestgains on Wednesday, led by buying in defensives such astelecommunications and consumer-linked firms, though concernsabout Sino-U.S. relations kept a lid on gains.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.15% to 20,487.22,drawing some support from higher Wall Street futures ESc1 butstill not far from seven-month lows of 20,111.76 touched earlierthis month.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.11% to 1,491.31.

Telecommunication firm NTT 9432.T jumped 2.6% while mobilecarriers KDDI9433.T and NTT Docomo9437.T gained 2.2% and1.9%, respectively. Cosmetics maker Shiseido4911.T rose 1.8%.

Topix Value .TOPXV rose 0.27% while growth shares .TOPXV dipped 0.07%. Small cap shares were hit worst, with Topix Small .TOPXS falling 0.42%.

Precision machinery sectors fared the worst, falling 0.83%.Among them, Terumo4543.T fell 1.75%.

On the main board, decliners outnumbered gainers by aboutthree to two. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827;))





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar