Japanese stocks dive to 7-month low on fears of full-blown U.S-China economic war

* Nikkei, Topix hit lowest level since early Jan

* U.S.-China confrontation seen hurting exporters

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares plummeted more than2% on Tuesday to their lowest levels since early January,spooked by the spectre of a full-blown economic war between theUnited States and China after Washington designated China acurrency manipulator.

A yearlong U.S.-China trade war took a sharp turn for theworse as Washington accused Beijing of manipulating its currencyafter China let the yuan drop to its lowest point in more than adecade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

Companies with exposure to global trade were badly hit asthe yen has risen, hitting a seven-month high against thedollar.

Toyota Motor7203.T and Softbank Group9984.T , Japan'stwo biggest firms by market cap with global presence, fell 3.27%and 4.2% respectively.

Panasonic6752.T slumped 3.0%, having lost as much as 4.2%to hit 3-1/2-year lows while Honda Motor7267.T fell 2.3%,hitting three-year lows.

Only about 3% of more than 2,100 listed shares on the mainboard rose while 95% of them fell.

Earnings continued to weigh on many shares.

Suzuki Motor7269.T declined 3.0% after the automakerposted disappointing quarterly earning results due to slowdownin India, the most important growth market for the firm. Theshares have lost about half of their value from a record peakhit almost exactly a year ago.

Maruha Nichiro1333.T fell 8.2% after the fishery and foodcompany posted fall in quarterly profits.

Bucking the trend, Suntory Beverage & Food2587.T rose4.5% after its April-June profits beat market expectations

Taiyo Yuden6976.T also held relatively firm after theApple supplier posted strong April-June profits. It last stooddown 0.27%.