Japanese shares track Wall Street higher, Shiseido shines

Shutterstock photo





By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose on Friday,pulling away from seven-month lows as investors took heart froma bounce on Wall Street although fresh concerns about globaltrade hung over sentiment.

Stock gains were limited by renewed worries about theU.S.-China trade dispute after a report that the White House isdelaying a decision on whether to allow U.S. companies to dobusiness with China'sHuawei Technologies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2541NH

The index slid to 21,110.76 on Tuesday, its lowest sinceJan. 10, as an intensification of the U.S.-China trade warknocked sentiment. It was headed for a weekly loss of 1.7%.

Natural gas and oil developer Inpex Corp1605.T advanced2.7% after its operating profit soared 40.7% in the April-Junequarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1JXB59N

Cosmetics company Shiseido Co4911.T climbed 8.8% afterreporting an increase in sales for the Jan-June period thanks inpart to steady demand in the Chinese market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1Y1A3O0

Shinsei Bank8303.T slid more than 10% after privateequity investor JC Flowers & Co said it will sell $700 millionof the lender's shares. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2542OU

Fuji Film Holdings Corp4901.T sank 5.3% as its net profitslid 48.2% in the April-June quarter amid a decline in the salesof its camera department. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB0MHHKWQ

The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.49% to 1,505.94.

(Editing by Sam Holmes) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1774))