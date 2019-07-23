Japanese shares tick up on U.S.-China trade hopes

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Japanese share prices edged up onWednesday after a news report that U.S. trade negotiators willmeet Chinese counterparts in Shanghai next week promptedinvestors to buy back cyclical shares such as carmakers,shippers and machinery makers.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.5% to 21,728.87while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.37% to 1,574.55.

Bloomberg reported that U.S. Trade Representative RobertLighthizer and senior U.S. officials will travel to Shanghai onMonday for talks with Chinese officials. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O10V

Toyota Motor7203.T rose 1.3% while Honda Motor7267.T gained 1.1%.

Nissan Motor7201.T rose 1.2% in line with its rivals,after the news that the firm plans to expand job cuts to over10,000 to help turn around its business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P02C

Semi-conductor related shares extended their recovery on abrightening outlook for the industry.

Sumco Corp3436.T rose 4.7%, Advantest Corp6857.T shotup 4.2%, hitting 11 1/2-year highs, and Screen Holdings Co Ltd7735.T gained 3.9%.

SoftBank Group Corp9984.T rose 1.7% after the news, firstreported by Wall Street Journal, that shared office spacemanager WeWork, in which SoftBank Group invests, is looking togo public as soon as September, earlier than previouslyexpected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O1SV