Japanese shares post modest gains, weak yen supports exporters

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei up 0.02%, Topix adds 0.37%

* Weak yen helps, but US-China woes, Brexit concerns limitrise

By Shinichi Saoshiro

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended the day up 0.02% at20,625.16, bucking a more bearish trend in Asia.

There were 146 advancers on the Nikkei index against 71decliners.

The index seems to have found some support having probedmulti-month lows several times over the past month.

"The Nikkei looks surprisingly steady, with the 20,500 levelfor the index proving to be a threshold that attracts bargainhunters," said Jun Kitazawa, deputy manager of investmentinformation at Miki Securities.

Still, the Nikkei's gains were modest without leads from theU.S. markets, which were closed on Monday for holiday.

Also adding to investor caution was the prospect of moreBrexit-related market turmoil.

British lawmakers decide later on Tuesday whether to moveBritain a step closer to an early election, when they vote onthe first stage of their plan to block Prime Minister BorisJohnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T4CS

Shares of major exporters advanced as the yen JPY= edgedfurther away from an eight-month high marked against the dollarlast week.

Toyota Motor Corp7203.T climbed 0.8%, Subaru 7270.T wasup 2.4% and Panasonic6752.T added 0.6%.

Nickel-related companies gained as the price of the metalsoared to a five-year high on supply concerns with top producerIndonesia announcing curbs on ore exports from January 2020, twoyears earlier than initially flagged. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T1ZG

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co5713.T climbed 1.8% and PacificMetals Co 5541.T gained 2.7%.

Residential and office property firms advanced as a recentdrop in long-term bond yields nudged investor money towards realestate offering higher returns.

Cosmos Initia Co8844.T surged 7.5%, Tosei Corp8923.T added 3.3% and Pressance Corp3254.T gained 1.8%.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.37% to 1,510.79.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topixnames were Hitachi6501.T , which rose 1.8%, followed byShin-Etsu Chemical Co's 4063.T 1.6% gain.

The worst performers among the Topix 30 were Fanuc Corp6954.T , which lost 2.3%, followed by Keyence Corp6861.T ,down 1.1%.

Share volumes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board were0.84 billion, compared with the average of 1.1 billion yen inthe past 30 days. (Additional reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by SamHolmes) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com;+813-6441-1774))