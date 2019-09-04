Japanese shares jump to 1-month high on Hong Kong, Brexit, US-China trade news

Shutterstock photo





By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japanese shares advanced to a onemonth-high on Thursday as investors cheered some easing tensionin Hong Kong, British lawmakers' vote against a "no-deal" Brexitand signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei average .N225 gained as much as 2.5%to 21,157.15 in the morning session, its highest level sinceAug. 2, while the broader Topix .TOPX rose as much as 2.3% to1,540.59, its highest in a month.

The market extended early gains after Beijing said China andthe United States agreed to hold trade talks in Washington inearly October. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N25400R

All of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 subsectors were inpositive territory as the market attracted hefty purchasesacross the board.

Cyclical sectors were particularly in demand, with seatransport .ISHIP.T , electrical machinery .IELEC.T andprecision machinery .IPRCS.T the top three performingsubindexes on the Topix, up between 3.2 and 3.7%.

Other notable movers include TSE REIT index .TREIT , edging up 0.3% higher to hit a fresh 12-year high since 2007. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G1P8urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D238

M3 Inc2413.T soared 11.4% and Tokyo Dome Corp9681.T dived 7.0% after index provider Nikkei announced it will dropthe baseball stadium operator from the Nikkei 225 share averageand replace it with the medical-related service provider, fromOct 1.

Candidates which did not make the list were down, due to disappointment. Kakaku.com2371.T , Zozo3092.T and Nintendo7974.T shed 5.5%, 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively.

Nissan Motor Co7201.T gained 2.6% despite media reportsquoting its chief executive as admitting to improperly receivingstock-related compensation, in the latest case of financialmisconduct among executives at Japan's second-largest automaker. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V4QI

