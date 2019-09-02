Japanese shares inch up, weaker yen props up exporters

Shutterstock photo





By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japanese shares inched up onTuesday as a weaker yen propped up exporters, although negativefactors including the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit concernscurbed market gains.

At 0153 GMT, Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 was up0.18% at 20,657.81.

Adding to investor caution already heightened by theWashington-Beijing trade conflict was the prospect of moreBrexit-related market turmoil.

British lawmakers decide later on Tuesday whether to moveBritain a step closer to an early election, when they vote onthe first stage of their plan to block Prime Minister BorisJohnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T4CS

With the yen JPY= edging further away from an eight-monthhigh against the dollar last week, shares of major exportersadvanced.

Toyota Motor Corp7203.T climbed 0.8%, Subaru 7270.T wasup 1.7%, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries7011.T rose 0.5% andPanasonic 6752.T added 0.7%.

Nickel-related companies gained as the price of the metalsoared to a five-year high due to shortage worries as topproducer Indonesia said it would stop ore exports from January2020, two years earlier than initially flagged. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T1ZG

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co5713.T rallied 2.8% and PacificMetals Co 5541.T climbed 1.9%.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.44% to 1,511.82.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topixnames were Shin-Etsu Chemical Co4063.T , which rose 1.7%, and Hitachi6501.T , up 1.6%.

The worst performers among the Topix 30 were Fanuc Corp6954.T , which lost 1.3%, followed by KDDI Corp9433.T , down0.7%.