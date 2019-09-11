Japanese shares gain on trade detente hopes; Topix hits 4-month top

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Thursday,with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Topix index hitting a four-monthhigh, as signs of a thaw in U.S.-China trade frictions liftcyclical stocks such as machine makers.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.89% to 21,789.46,while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.73% to 1,595.22,hitting its highest since early May.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday Washington hasagreed to delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion worth ofChinese imports by two weeks after Beijing said it would exempt16 types of U.S. products from import tariffs.

Fanuc Corp6954.T rose 2.2% and Keyence Corp6861.T gained 1.4%. Advantest6857.T gained 4.4% and Tokyo Electron8035.T climbed 3.3% to a 15-month high.

The reversal of value-oriented stocks, such as banks andautomakers, that had dominated the market until Wednesday ranout of steam. Growth stocks .TOPXG led gains with a rise of0.8%, versus a 0.5% increase in value stocks .TOPXV .

Banking shares .IBNKS.T fell 0.3% after having risen morethan 10% in the previous five sessions. Transport equipmentshares .ITEQP.T , which had risen more than 8% in the last fivesessions, were up 0.3%.

Online fashion retailer Zozo Inc3092.T rose 15.1%, havinggained as much as 18.9% at one point, after Yahoo Japan Corp4689.T said it aimed to buy 50.1% of its stake. Yahoo JapanCorp 4689.T rose 2.4%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N26243X

Elsewhere, Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd7912.T advanced 8%after the company announced share buyback of up to 60 billionyen, or 9.94% of its outstanding shares.