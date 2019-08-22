Japanese shares edge up, defence sector gains on strained S.Korea ties

Shutterstock photo





By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged higher onFriday, drawing support from U.S. markets, with investors eyeinga speech later in the global day from Federal Reserve ChairmanJerome Powell for any clue on further easing in U.S. interestrates.

The Nikkei share average .N225 was up 0.28% at 20,686.85as of 0140 GMT.

Shares linked to the defence industry gained on an expectedincrease in regional tensions after South Korea on Thursdayopted to scrap an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan,deepening a dispute which has undercut security cooperation overNorth Korea. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I2KS

Defence equipment maker Ishikawa Seisakusho Ltd6208.T rose 9.3% and Howa Machinery Ltd6203.T , which makes firearms,gained 4.9%. Defence communication equipment manufacturer TokyoKeiki Inc7721.T advanced 3.9%.

But Hanatour Japan Co6561.T , which operates holiday toursto Japan from South Korea, was down 5.6% with increasingfriction between Seoul and Tokyo expected to negatively affectinbound tourism.

Mitsubishi Pencil Co7976.T climbed 6% after it announceda buy back of up to 1.68% of its own shares through March 24,2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25I015

The largest percentage gainer in the index was FamilyMartUNY Holdings Co Ltd8028.T , which was up 5.9%. The biggestpercentage loser was Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd6976.T , last down2.9%.

There were 141 advancers on the Nikkei index against 75decliners.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.27% to 1,502.07. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1774))