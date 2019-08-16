Japanese shares edge up as Hong Kong, China markets stabilise

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei gains 0.06%, Topix adds 0.1%

* Unizo surges on report of takeover bid from U.S.investment firm

By Shinichi Saoshiro

The Nikkei index .N225 gained 0.06% on Friday to20,418.81. The index fell 1.2% in the previous session.

"The rise by equities in Hong Kong and Shanghai amid asuggestion by U.S. President (Donald) Trump to China's presidentthat they discuss issues, including the situation in Hong Kong,has supported the market," said Yutaka Miura, senior technicalanalyst at Mizuho Securities.

"But the market's gains are limited by global recessionfears."

President Trump said on Thursday that he had a callscheduled soon with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but he did notsay when. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25B1TK

The Nikkei has lost 1.3% this week, during which aninversion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve -widely regarded as arecession signal- triggered a global sell-off in riskier assets.

Some exporters fared a little better as the yen's advanceagainst the dollar stalled. Nissan Motor Co7203.T was up0.6%, Panasonic6752.T added 0.5% and Hitachi6501.T gained0.6%.

Semiconductor manufacturer Renesas 6723.T climbed 3.3%after its U.S. peers such as Applied Materials IncAMAT.O andNvidia Corp NVDA.O posted upbeat results.

Other tech-related shares also gained, with Tokyo Electron8035.T rising 2% and Toshiba Corp6502.T adding 1.3%.

Unizo Holdings3258.T jumped 15.7% after the Nikkei dailyreported that U.S. investment firm Fortress Investment Groupwill offer to buy the hotel operator, launching a counter bidagainst travel agency H.I.S. Co9603.T . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25C03N

H.I.S. rose 5.8% amid speculation that it could potentiallypull back from a financially taxing takeover in the face ofcompetition from Fortress.

Financial shares remained under pressure, with this week'ssharp drop in bond yields seen hurting their profitability.Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group8316.T was down 0.5% andShinsei Bank 8303.T shed 2%.

There were 131 advancers on the Nikkei index against 88decliners.

The largest percentage gainer in the index was Daiwa HouseIndustry Co 1925.T , which rose 5.1%. The largest percentageloser was Recruit Holdings Co6098.T , which suffered a loss of3.1%.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange'smain board .TOPX was 0.86 billion, compared to the average of1.13 billion yen in the past 30 days.

The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.1% to 1,485.29. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1774))