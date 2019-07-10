Japanese shares dip on caution before Fed Powell's remarks

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei down 0.15%, Topix loses 0.23%

* Tumble in machine tool orders weigh on machinery makers

* Yoshinoya soars after it posts net profit for March-May

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei edged down onWednesday, confined to a tight range as investors awaited keytestimony on the U.S. economy from Federal Reserve ChairmanJerome Powell.

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended the day down 0.15% at21,533.48.

Markets are bracing for Powell's comments, in two days of testimony before the U.S. Congress starting later on Wednesday,in which he may support or confound expectations for U.S. policyeasing.

Global equities had advanced earlier this month on theprospect of the Fed easing monetary policy. But the markets havelost some momentum recently as the prospect of aggressive easinghas faded after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

"Investors are nervous as they wait to find out fromPowell's comments on whether the Fed will continue cutting ratesor not," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at MizuhoSecurities.

Machinery shares languished after Japan Machine ToolBuilders' Association said on Tuesday that June orders formachine tools tumbled 38% to 98.8 billion yen ($907.25 million),falling for the ninth consecutive month. Fanuc Corp6954.T slipped 2.1% and Yaskawa Electric6506.T dropped 1.5%, whileKeyence Corp 6861.T shed 0.7%.

Chiba Bank8331.T rallied 3.8% after the lender and BankOf Yokohama said they were considering a business tie-up. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A20H

Concordia Financial Group7186.T , Bank of Yokohama'sparent company, gained 1.2%.

Japan Post Insurance Co7181.T lost 5.1% following reportsthat it had double charged life insurance premiums to itscustomers.

Yoshinoya Holdings9861.T , which operates beef bowl fastfood restaurants, surged 8.8% after it posted a net profit of1.097 billion yen in the March-May period, compared with a netloss of 388 million yen in the previous year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB00K1C5Y

The broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.23% to 1,571.32.

Declining shares outnumbered gainers 1,297 to 764. ($1 = 108.9000 yen) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net+813-6441-1774))