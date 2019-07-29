Japanese shares dip; investors wary ahead of earnings, c.bank decisions

Shutterstock photo





* Investors lock in recent profits, pushed Huawei supplierslower

* Keyence, Tokyo Electron slip after Apr-June results

* SoftBank Group climbs 7th session in row onT-Mobile-Sprint deal

By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Monday onprofit-taking in otherwise subdued trading, as investors showedcaution ahead of corporate earnings reports and policy decisionsfrom the Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei share average .N225 dropped 0.2% to21,616.80, to pull further back from a 2-1/2-month high hit onThursday, despite positive cues from Wall Street. .N/C [ urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q0LF

Profit taking hit Japanese suppliers of electronic parts toChina's HuaweiHWT.UL . Murata Manufacturing6981.T shed2.0%, TDK Corp6762.T slipped 1.7% and Taiyo Yuden Co6976.T dipped 2.0%.

These shares had benefited last week on word that U.S.-Chinatrade talks were resuming, but they lost their bounce on Mondayas expectations were low for any breakthrough during the talksbetween negotiators in Shanghai.. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

"Some manufacturers disappointed the market with earningsmisses last week. That's weighing on investor sentiment today,"said Masahiro Suzuki, senior quant analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Keyence Corp6861.T slumped 4.4% after the factoryautomation products maker's operating profit for the April-Junequarter fell by 15% from a year earlier. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1YKUCVC

Tokyo Electron6857.T dropped 0.8% after the chip-makinggear supplier said its operating profit for April-June fell 41%year-on-year, a much bigger fall than the analyst consensus,after the market close on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB09O3LTM

Bucking the overall weakness, Nikkei heavyweight SoftBankGroup Corp9984.T jumped 3.9% after the U.S. JusticeDepartment said T-MobileTMUS.O won an antitrust approval forits $26 billion merger of rival Sprint CorpS.N . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R0QU

Also, SBG's chief executive Masayoshi Son said on Mondaythat the company will invest $2 billion in ride-hailing appGrab. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U13F

The broader Topix .TOPX edged down 0.2% to 1.568.57.Turnover on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was subdued at1.74 trillion yen ($16.0 billion) versus the daily average of2.33 trillion yen over the past year.

Japan's April-June quarter corporate earnings season getsinto full swing this week, with Fanuc Corp6954.T , Komatsu6301.T and Hitachi6501.T announcing results after themarket close on Monday, while Murata Manufacturing and ToyotaMotor's 7203.T results were due on Wednesday and Friday,respectively.

The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its massive stimulusprogramme unchanged at the end of a two-day meeting on Tuesday,while the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to cutinterest rates later this week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R07H($1 = 108.6400 yen) (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645; ReutersMessaging: tomo.uetake.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))